Octa to sponsor a coding bootcamp for underprivileged youth
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 April 2024 – Octa will finance a coding bootcamp for students of Ideas Academy, an inclusive secondary school located in Kuala Lumpur that focuses on providing young people from diverse backgrounds with a well-rounded academic and extra-curricular education. Three blocks of educational sessions will take place between June and November on campus and online for students aged 16 and above.