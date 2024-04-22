Octa to sponsor a coding bootcamp for underprivileged youth

Published: April 22, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 April 2024 – Octa will finance a coding bootcamp for students of Ideas Academy, an inclusive secondary school located in Kuala Lumpur that focuses on providing young people from diverse backgrounds with a well-rounded academic and extra-curricular education. Three blocks of educational sessions will take place between June and November on campus and online for students aged 16 and above.

