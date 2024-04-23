Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Launches Communications as a Service offer – Purple on Demand in Asia Pacific

The digital workplace: Enabling employees to work from anywhere (at the office, at home or remotely), with efficient communications, collaboration, and customer service, cloud-based solutions available at any time, from any device. Communications as the catalyst for enterprise agility: Connecting everything (people, applications, and objects) to enrich traditional business interactions, accelerate decision-making, automate business processes, and proactively detect incidents before they occur. Flexible cloud-model solutions and architecture: From the enterprise premises to a full-cloud solution (private, public or hybrid), organisations can decide on the best approach to support their transformation in terms of budget, time frame, and objectives.

SINGAPORE – Media OuReach Newswire – 23 April 2024 – Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise , a leading provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions tailored to customers' industries, announces the launch of Purple on Demand for Asia Pacific markets, starting from today. Purple on Demand is a subscription-based commercial offer aimed at delivering secure business communications to end customers in a private environment.When embarking on a digital transformation, businesses desire simplicity, flexibility, security, and digital sovereignty. To meet these needs, Purple on Demand offers communication services for enterprises, with software available through a subscription model, in addition to hardware, such as phone sets, conferencing devices and accessories.Purple on Demand's flexibility enables businesses to respond with speed and agility to market demands by removing the barrier of upfront transformation costs. Customers can add and remove technology whenever suits the business, enabling them to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.The solution leverages ALE's proven and reliable products and applications, such as the flagship Alcatel-Lucent OmniPCX® Enterprise Purple communication server, with a mission to accelerate digital transformations through flexible, rich communications solutions. Moreover, Purple on Demand can be deployed on-premises, hosted, or in a private cloud, giving customers the ultimate flexibility when choosing their operational model."Asia Pacific economies today are experiencing the rising tide of ongoing digital transformation amidst a burgeoning digital economy, even as we navigate a challenging economic landscape," said Tee Jyh Chong, Vice President, Sales and Services, Asia Pacific, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise. "No matter size or industry, ALE is ready to help your enterprise to transform and succeed in the intelligent era. Purple on Demand is our fresh approach to investing in business communications with unprecedented simplicity and flexibility."The launch enhances Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise's communications solutions portfolio and is part of its Digital Age Communications strategy which is centred on three pillars:

About Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise delivers the customised technology experiences enterprises need to make everything connect.



ALE provides digital-age networking, communications and cloud solutions with services tailored to ensure customers’ success, with flexible business models in the cloud, on premises, and hybrid. All solutions have built-in security and limited environmental impact.



Over 100 years of innovation have made Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise a trusted advisor to more than a million customers all over the world.



With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.



