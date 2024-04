Aramco, top F1 team kindle racing enthusiasm among middle school students in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 April 2024 – Aramco and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team have jointly launched the “Make A Mark” initiative in Shanghai. The event invites local students to immerse themselves in the F1 race, aerodynamic design, material innovation and future-oriented low-carbon fuel technology innovation.