Asian Plastics & Rubber Industry Online Exhibition 2024 Grand Opening
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 April 2024 – Asian Plastics & Rubber Industry Online Exhibition (AsianPLAS 2024) is a virtual and physical integration targeting Asian suppliers, importers, and exporters. It will be exhibited from April 23, 2024, to October 31, 2024, and will be an excellent opportunity for exhibitors to expose their brands. This transnational trade event, jointly organized by AsianNet and TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com), since 2022. In terms of quality and quantity, there are satisfactory results. In 2024, we will expand the scale. During the six-month extension period, there will be in line with the show schedule of the CHINAPLAS 2024, NPE 2024 The Plastics Show, and the Fakuma 2024 to create group momentum. It is convenient for international buyers to visit and compare in one purchase.