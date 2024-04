Gaw Capital Partners Announces Two Key Senior Appointments

HyunChan Cho joins as Managing Director – Head of Infrastructure and Head of Korea

Elizabeth Di Cioccio joins as Managing Director – Capital Markets, EMEA

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 April 2024 – Private equity firmis pleased to announce the appointments ofandas key additions to its senior leadership team. These appointments bring a wealth of expertise and experience to the firm, positioning Gaw Capital for further success and fostering synergy across its investment and capital markets divisions.