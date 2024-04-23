Mox’s Rapid Service Release Gains Recognition as One of World’s Fastest-Growing Digital Banks
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 April 2024 – Mox Bank Limited (“Mox”) has been recognised by global management consulting firm Oliver Wyman as one of the fastest-growing digital banks in the world. This distinction highlights Mox’s remarkable growth trajectory and commitment to innovative product offerings. Oliver Wyman’s analysis emphasises Mox’s speed to market with launching a wider range of products and services compared to other globally renowned digital banks after setting up for the first three years. This robust portfolio and focus on innovation have been pivotal to Mox’s impressive performance throughout the APAC region.