ESG Achievement Awards 2023/2024 is Open for Application, Celebrating Innovative Sustainable Practices and Responsible Risk Management

Category

Sub-Categories

ESG Benchmark Awards

1.1) The ESG Leader

1.2) Outstanding Performance in Environmental Responsibility

1.3) Outstanding Performance in Social Responsibility

1.4) Outstanding Performance in Corporate

Outstanding ESG Awards

2.1) Listed Company

2.2) Non-Listed Company

2.3) NGO /NPO

Outstanding ESG Product and Service Awards

3.1) Outstanding ESG Fund

3.2) Outstanding ESG ETF

3.3) Outstanding ESG MPF

3.4) Outstanding ESG Service Provider

Criteria set by Fund Managers – Distinguished ESG Company

4.1) Listed Company

Best Sustainable Vision Awards

5.1) Listed Company

5.2) Non-Listed Company

5.3) NGO /NPO

ESG Learning & Development Awards

6.1) Company /Organisation

ESG Innovative Project Awards

7.1) Listed Company

7.2) Non-Listed Company

7.3) NGO /NPO

ESG Elite Awards

8.1) Individual

Honorary Awards (By invitation only)

9.1) Company /Organisation

9.2) Individual

9.3) Outstanding Sustainability Dividend Awards



Full Name

Post

Chairman of Jury Panel

Mr Vincent Pang

Managing Partner, AVISTA Group

Vice Chairman of Jury Panel

Ms Ashley Khoo

Past President, CFA Society Hong Kong

Jury Panel Members

Ms Fanny Chan

Chief Administrative Officer, Head of Human Resources, Managing Director

China Everbright Bank Hong Kong Branch

Ms Mabel Chan

Veteran of mutual fund industry

Co-host of Metro Finance Radio HK

Ms Charmaine W.H. Cheng

Deputy General Manager / Named Company Secretary

Fountain Set (Holdings) Limited

Ms Lovinia Chiu

Chairman, Executive Director and CEO

Medialink Group Limited (2230.HK)

Ir Edward Chow

Deputy Head, Carbon and ESG Solutions

Green Living and Innovation Division

Hong Kong Productivity Council

Mrs Rebcca Choy Yung

Founder & Chair

Golden Age Foundation

Ms Pamela Chung

Managing Director, Head of IPO & Share Registry

Vistra卓佳

Mr Roy Fan

Head of Sustainability, Climate Change and ESG Services

SWCS Corporate Services Group (Hong Kong) Limited

Mr Robert LEE

Legislative Council Member

Functional Constituency – Financial Services

Ms Nana Li

Head of Sustainability & Stewardship, Asia-Pacific

Impax Asset Management

Prof Charles W W Ng

Vice-President

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou)

Dr Kenny Tang

Chairman

The Hong Kong Institute of Financial Analysts and Professional Commentators

Mr Mike Wong

Chief Executive Officer

The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies

Ms Jessie Yu

Chief Executive

Hong Kong Single Parents Association



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 April 2024 – The Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) proudly announces the fourth edition of theThe awards, returning for its fourth year, continues to honour innovative initiatives that empower businesses and communities to flourish through creativity, conscious enterprise, and commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. The Early Bird application period is open until 24 May 2024 and all nominations are open until 24 June 2024.This year’s awards, announced under the theme,, highlights the growing focus of today’s business leaders on assessing the diverse impact of various issues on financial performance, corporate reputation, risk exposure, and business value. In the dynamic business landscape of Hong Kong, leaders are recognising that sustainability encompasses a broad range of concerns, from human rights to climate-related issues. This recognition has spurred constant drives towards talent development and the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI). According to IESGB, organisations embracing environmental and social risks with innovative thinking, curiosity, strategic insight, and valuing diverse stakeholders’ perspectives, are best prepared to face the challenges posed by ESG development.“We understand the fundamental role of sustainable practices and responsible risk management in shaping Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area’s future. The government’s growing emphasis on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations is not only commendable but also essential,” said“The challenges we face, from climate change to social inequalities, are significant, but they present opportunities for innovation and transformation. Through the awards, we strive to provide a platform where organisations can work towards positive change and pave the way for a more sustainable Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area.”The award categories underscore a company’s leadership in ESG, demonstrated through their comprehensive reporting, efficient operations, and creative strategies for sustainable development. A panel of highly respected jurors will select the winners for recognition at the Awards Ceremony Luncheon, tentatively scheduled for September 2024.“This year’s awards theme speaks profoundly to the critical juncture we find ourselves in, celebrating the resilience, innovation, and commitment of our industry leaders even amidst constant challenges. said. “Each application we receive is a testament to the incredible efforts being put forth by organisations to shape a more sustainable Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area. I look forward to witnessing the transformative ideas and groundbreaking initiatives that will undoubtedly be submitted for this year’s awards.”IESGB is a non-profit organisation founded in 2020 with a mission to promote ESG practices in Hong Kong and beyond, facilitate ESG education, incubate Certified ESG Professionals (CESGP®), and encourage a balance between commercial and non-commercial organizations. Ultimately, IESGB hopes to co-create a better ESG ecosystem in Hong KongFor more information about the ESG Achievement Awards 2023/2024, please visit www.iesgbawards.org Hashtag: #IESGB

IESGB

Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) is a non-profit organisation. Its endeavors are to elevate stakeholders’ awareness and knowledge towards Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in all industry sectors. By organising Environment, Social and Governance relevant training, events and providing Certified ESG courses, IESGB hopes to lead and strengthen the ESG standards and development across Hong Kong.