New Report from Sinergia Animal Reveals Financial Institution’s Lag in Animal Welfare and Food System Sustainability Policies

53% of banks worldwide don’t have commitments to protect animal welfare nor to promote plant-based alternatives. The average compliance rate in these areas remains at only 10%.
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OuReach Newswire – 24 April 2024 – International animal protection NGO Sinergia Animal has released a groundbreaking report titled “Beyond Profits: Global Review of Financial Institutions in Animal Welfare and Food Systems.” The study comprehensively analyses 80 financial institutions across 22 countries, exposing significant deficiencies in the financial sector’s commitment to animal welfare and sustainable food systems.