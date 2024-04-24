Quality HealthCare Partners with eHealth to Enhance Patient Treatment Efficiency

Helping Hong Kong Citizens in Managing Their Personal Health Records Effectively

Quality HealthCare successfully integrates with eHealth+ and continues to explore additional features

About 10% of customers have agreed to upload their medical records to eHealth

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 April 2024 – Quality HealthCare Medical Services Limited (QHMS), a private healthcare provider with longstanding roots in Hong Kong, has been steadfast in its support for the Government’s comprehensive healthcare development, contributing to the seamless provision of healthcare services. Since its official launch in 2016, QHMS has been actively participating in the eHealth initiative – a significant milestone in Hong Kong’s healthcare reform.In line with the global trend, QHMS has proactively embraced digital healthcare development in recent years to enhance patient experiences and streamline healthcare operations. Amid the pandemic, QHMS has made dedicated investments in resources to drive innovation, modernise healthcare technologies and digitise processes. The QHMS Mobile App has undergone substantial advancements, ensuring healthcare services are more accessible and responsive to the evolving needs of users.Moreover, QHMS has successfully achieved seamless integration and data sharing with the eHealth platform in 2023. With the patients’ consent, their information can now be securely uploaded to eHealth, empowering individuals to have greater control over their personal health management. Registered users can effortlessly schedule appointments for QHMS’ medical services, while easily accessing their personal health information and medical data through the eHealth app.The data quality and security of eHealth platform are strictly regulated in accordance with guidelines set forth by the Department of Health, aligning closely with QHMS’ robust standards regarding patient data privacy and system security. The IT teams from eHealth and QHMS employed an agile approach and collaborated closely to calibrate the platform, seamlessly integrating QHMS’ data with the eHealth platform within a span of four months. This encompasses authorised patients’ personal data, prescriptions, vaccination records and drug allergies. Since September 2023, approximately 10% of patients have granted consent for QHMS to upload their records to eHealth.Following the successful integration between QHMS and the eHealth platform, doctors can now swiftly access patients’ medical records with a single click, minimising administrative steps. This data sharing capability in healthcare institutions reduces administrative procedures and enables doctors to provide more efficient patient care while simplifying internal operations. This development proves beneficial for both doctors and healthcare institutions.QHMS is committed to assisting the general public in establishing lifelong health records through seamless integration with the eHealth platform, empowering individuals to have control over their personal medical history. These comprehensive records encompass various essential information, including healthcare facility visits, prescribed medications, vaccination records, and details of sensitivities or adverse drug reactions. By facilitating the exchange of medical data, this interoperability eliminates the need for patients to repeatedly provide personal information, ensuring more efficient and personalised healthcare services. Moreover, it empowers individuals to take proactive ownership of their health by leveraging their own medical data for self-management.Looking ahead, QHMS remains committed to actively supporting the five-year development plan of eHealth+, with a specific emphasis on features such as “e+Imaging” and “e+Lab Reports” for uploading imaging examination results and laboratory reports, as well as user-friendly functions like “e+Registration.” The primary objective aims to assist citizens in establishing their personalised eHealth accounts. QHMS will foster close collaboration with the Government and industry partners, placing the well-being of patients at the forefront. The ultimate goal is to provide high-quality healthcare services that revolve around people’s needs.Hashtag: #QualityHealthCare #卓健醫療 #eHealth #醫健通

About Quality HealthCare

Quality HealthCare Medical Services Limited (QHMS) became part of international healthcare company, Bupa, in October 2013.



Our services include Western Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Diagnostics & Imaging, Dental, Physiotherapy, Mental Health and Wellness. With roots tracing back to 1868, we provide service through a network of over 1,650 service points in Hong Kong, including more than 90 Quality HealthCare Medical Centres and affiliated clinics. We also operate a private nursing agency and Bupa medical centres and dental centres in Hong Kong.



