Galaxy Macau’s Sakura Cultural Festival Kicked off in Splendor

One-stop Japanese Culinary and Cultural Experience Transporting Guests Instantly into a World Brimming with Japanese Charm
MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 April 2024 –Galaxy Macau™, the world-class luxury integrated resort renowned for delivering the “Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World”, launched its Sakura Cultural Festival today. From now until May 5, the East Square of Galaxy Macau transforms into a captivating world filled with Japanese charm. Dozens of exhibitors from various regions of Japan, alongside local businesses, will offer an array of Japanese cuisine and beverages, Japan-themed booth games, traditional Japanese cultural performances and workshops, and other thrilling Japanese experiences for both locals and tourists alike.