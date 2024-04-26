World Intellectual Property Day: OPPO Maintains Top 10 Global IP Ranking for Fifth Consecutive Year
- In the “OPPO Innovation and Intellectual Property White Paper”, OPPO reaffirms its long-term commitment to innovation and its proactive defense intellectual property strategy.
- OPPO is investing significantly in AI innovation and is committed to advancing and popularizing AI Phones.
SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 April 2024 – Today, OPPO, a Leading global technology company, released its “OPPO Innovation and Intellectual Property White Paper” on World Intellectual Property (IP) Day, reaffirming its steadfast commitment to innovation and intellectual property protection. According to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), OPPO ranked ninth globally in patents filed under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) in 2023, making its fifth consecutive year in the global top ten. As of March 31, 2024, OPPO has filed over 101,000 patent applications globally, with more than 55,000 patents granted, and 91% of all patent applications are utility patents.