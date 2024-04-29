Hong Kong Ups the Game with New Incentive Playbook

Largest Celebration Ever with Over 110 Agents from Eight Markets to Experience Ultimate Hong Kong Adventure
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire– 29 April 2024 – Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) launched a new campaign, “Hong Kong Incentive Playbook: Up the Game for Your Team”, with much fanfare at The Regent Hong Kong on 24 April 2024. The campaign curates over 100 new and authentic Hong Kong ideas to inspire and reward incentive groups in response to emerging incentive travel trends. Over 110 agents from Mainland, Southeast Asia, South Korea and India were invited to get exclusive first-hand experiences of Hong Kong’s rich and diverse incentive resources.