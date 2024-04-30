Advanced Hand, Wrist & Nerve Centre Empowers Swift Healing With Exclusive MRI Discount for Sports Enthusiasts

Australia & New Zealand’s leading multi-modal passenger transport provider taps Infor for industry-proven cloud expertise as part of its centralised asset management strategy
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 12 October, 2020 – Infor, a global leader in business cloud software
specialised by industry, today announced that Transdev Australasia has
chosen a comprehensive Infor CloudSuite
EAM solution from Infor to underpin its company-wide transition
to cloud-based asset management.
Transdev operates buses,
ferries, light rail, and rail services across Australia and New Zealand and
have been partnering with Infor since 2015.
Transdev Australasia Chief
Information Officer Peter Orlowski said when the organisation decided to embark
on a whole-of-business cloud migration, partnering with Infor made sense.
“We have had a strong and
productive relationship with Infor and their experience and expertise
complimented our needs as we shift more of our business to the cloud,” Mr Orlowski said.
“We have set a fairly aggressive timeline for the delivery
of our asset management solution, and we are confident in Infor’s experience
and agile method of implementation that we can deliver a solution that is
robust, secure and importantly, meets the needs of our business.
“Transport is a fast-paced industry and is essential to
keeping Australia and New Zealand moving post-COVID, and the ability to manage
our assets and inventory through a safe, secure, real-time cloud-based platform
is critical.”
Infor will be key to Transdev’s plans to:
- establish a centralised asset strategy
- standardise and simplify group-wide processes
- implement cloud technology around automation,
internet of things and telemetry integrations
- address customer expectations underpinning
Transdev’s asset strategy
- manage audit trails
Locally based in the Australasia region since 1998,
Transdev partners with Governments to deliver more than 145 million customer
journeys each year. It is anticipated that the implementation will streamline
internal processes and benefit end users across Transdev’s businesses.
As part of the agreement,
Transdev will roll out a range of Infor cloud-based solutions including:
“As an industry leader in multi-modal passenger
transport, Transdev operates some of Australia and New Zealand’s transport
icons, including Sydney Ferries and light rail, and Auckland Transport’s rail
service,” Infor ANZ managing director Jarrod Kinchington said. “Infor understands
that our customers demand agility for streamlined deployments, and we are
committed to partnering with Transdev to accelerate the value of their technology
investments and playing a key role in establishing its centralised asset
management strategy.”
About Transdev
At Transdev, we believe public transport plays an
important part in how a city comes to life. Our day to day work influences our
families, friends and future generations where they live, work and play. In
Australasia, which covers Australia and New Zealand, we have 5,704 people who
are passionate about operating our 2,150 vehicles and vessels which deliver
more than 145 million customer journeys each year.
About Infor
Infor is a
global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing
mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175
countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with
more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to
leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create,
learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges.
Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform
their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more,
please visit www.infor.com.