ARCTITUDESIGN Dominates Again: Clinches Top Spots at 2023 Design Competitions

Continuing Their Award-Winning Streak, the Firm Excels at International Design Awards and Architizer A+Awards
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 April 2024 – ARCTITUDESIGN, an eminent interior architecture and design firm with roots in Australia and Hong Kong, has been honored with notable accolades in the 2023 International Design Awards (IDA) and the 2023 Architizer A+Awards. The firm received an Honorable Mention as the Interior Designer of The Year (Residential) at the IDA and was a Finalist in the Residential Interior category (less than 3000 sq ft) at the Architizer A+Awards. Merging the design aesthetics of these two regions, ARCTITUDESIGN produces innovative, lasting designs that elevate living and working spaces while catering to the specific needs and stylistic preferences of individuals.