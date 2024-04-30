ARCTITUDESIGN Dominates Again: Clinches Top Spots at 2023 Design Competitions

Published: April 30, 2024

Continuing Their Award-Winning Streak, the Firm Excels at International Design Awards and Architizer A+Awards

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 April 2024 – ARCTITUDESIGN, an eminent interior architecture and design firm with roots in Australia and Hong Kong, has been honored with notable accolades in the 2023 International Design Awards (IDA) and the 2023 Architizer A+Awards. The firm received an Honorable Mention as the Interior Designer of The Year (Residential) at the IDA and was a Finalist in the Residential Interior category (less than 3000 sq ft) at the Architizer A+Awards. Merging the design aesthetics of these two regions, ARCTITUDESIGN produces innovative, lasting designs that elevate living and working spaces while catering to the specific needs and stylistic preferences of individuals.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.