ECOVACS ROBOTICS Teams Up with New Brand Ambassador, South Korean Superstar Jun Ji-hyun, for a Dynamic Journey Ahead

Published: April 30, 2024

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 April 2024 – ECOVACS ROBOTICS, a global leader in service robotics, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jun Ji-hyun, the celebrated South Korean actress and model, as its new Brand Ambassador. The partnership marks a new era for ECOVACS to break new ground with industry-leading innovations that improve the lives of people in the Asia-Pacific and around the world.

