Jiangxi’s Cultural and Tourism Promotion Shines in Malaysia, Inviting Tourists to Explore Picturesque Jiangxi
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 April 2024 – On April 18th local time, the opening ceremony of the Southeast Asia Cultural and Tourism Promotion Season themed “Jiangxi’s Scenery is Unique” and the Malaysia “Jiangxi Day” event were officially launched at the Kuala Lumpur China Cultural Center. This event brought Jiangxi’s calligraphy and painting culture, ceramic culture, and tourism products to Kuala Lumpur, showcasing the rich cultural and tourism resources of Jiangxi and serving as a strong testimony to the deepening exchange and mutual learning between the two regions.