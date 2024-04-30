Lek Hang Group Announces Highly Anticipated Soft Opening of Hotel Central

Offering Historic Experiences in the Heart of Macau’s Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro
MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 April 2024 – Lek Hang Group, investing over HKD 2 billion in acquisition and revitalization, is proud to announce the soft opening at April 30 of their flagship hotel, the renowned Hotel Central. The hotel locates in the heart of Macau and adjacent to iconic attractions such as Ruins of St. Paul’s and The Senado Square. Alongside the hotel, the fourth floor will also feature the Nostalgic Western dishes restaurant “Palace”.