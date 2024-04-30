Liverpool FC and AXA Celebrate Continued Growth of Its Successful Partnership Until 2029
LIVERPOOL, UK – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 April 2024 –
Liverpool FC and Official Global Training Partner AXA have agreed to a five-year extension, continuing their long-term meaningful partnership until at least 2029.
- 2018: AXA signed as LFC’s Official Insurance Partner
- 2019: AXA becomes principal partner and the club’s Official Training Kit Partner
- 2020: Secures naming rights for AXA Training Centre
- 2023: Secures naming rights for AXA Melwood Training Centre and becomes Official Global Training Partner
