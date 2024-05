Aspects traders need to know about the Japanese yen to trade better – Octa

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 May 2024 – Understanding the intricacies of the Japanese yen (JPY) is essential to excel in trading. It is recognisable by its symbol ¥ and holds immense importance in the Forex market as a major reserve currency due to its popularity in carry trades.