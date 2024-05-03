Prince Holding Group Triumphs with Platinum at the 2024 Global CSR & ESG Awards

Fourth Consecutive Win for Philanthropist Chen Zhi’s Prince Group as “Best in Cambodia” Award Highlights Ongoing CSR Excellence
PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 May 2024 – Prince Holding Group, one of Cambodia’s leading business groups, has been honored with the Platinum Award at the 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit and Awards. This accolade, recognizing Prince Holding Group as “Best in Cambodia” for Country Excellence, underscores its steadfast commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR).