Promoting Hong Kong as a Regional Philanthropic Hub through Co-Creation

Emerging Trends in Asian Philanthropy and Impact Investment: Opportunities and Challenges
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 May 2024 – Hong Kong is renowned for its rich history of philanthropy and caring culture. It is widely recognized as one of the most vibrant and promising cities in the field of philanthropy and charity services. The HKSAR government actively leverages Hong Kong’s unique advantages in philanthropy, asset management, and its role as a bridge between China and the world to promote Hong Kong as a regional philanthropic hub. The goal is to cultivate talent, attract philanthropic capital, and facilitate cross-sector collaboration through a collective platform.