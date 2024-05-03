UPCX Becomes the Main Sponsor for Coinfest Asia 2024

Published: May 3, 2024

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 May 2024 – UPCX (UPC), a developer of open-source blockchain payment systems, has announced that it will be the main sponsor of Coinfest Asia, which will be held in Indonesia on August 22-23, 2024. The event is expected to attract a wide range of participants including entrepreneurs, investors, government officials, and media from around the world, providing attendees with a direct interaction opportunity with top experts and enterprises in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector.

