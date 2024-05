SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 May 2024 – UXLINK , the “Social Monster”, has issued the “IN UXLINK WE TRUST ” series of NFTs as airdrop vouchers. NFTs are categorized into four grades: “MOON”, “TRUST”, “FRENS” and “LINK”, which correspond to different rights and interests and the number of $UXLINK tokens to be airdropped, based on the user’s community contribution, on-chain interactions and assets.