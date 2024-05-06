Rise to the Ultimate with Award Winning AOC AGON 6 Gaming Monitors and OLED

Get ready as the world’s number one gaming monitor brand*, AGON by AOC, is ready to take the world by storm again with AGON PRO OLED Gaming Monitors.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 May 2024 – AGON by AOC is introducing two high-end OLED gaming monitors to the AGON 6 lineup, the AG276QZD and AG456UCZD, delivering superior performance that raises gameplay to the maximum level for professional gamers and hardcore enthusiasts. With more AGON 6 models expected to come this year, AGON by AOC is ready to push boundaries even further.