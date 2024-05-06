Rise to the Ultimate with Award Winning AOC AGON 6 Gaming Monitors and OLED

Published: May 6, 2024

Get ready as the world’s number one gaming monitor brand*, AGON by AOC, is ready to take the world by storm again with AGON PRO OLED Gaming Monitors.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 May 2024 – AGON by AOC is introducing two high-end OLED gaming monitors to the AGON 6 lineup, the AG276QZD and AG456UCZD, delivering superior performance that raises gameplay to the maximum level for professional gamers and hardcore enthusiasts. With more AGON 6 models expected to come this year, AGON by AOC is ready to push boundaries even further.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.