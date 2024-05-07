5 Renovation Tips for People Looking to Age in Place

One aspect of getting older that people don’t talk about enough is dealing with aging parents. Your parents may face health problems that force them to change their lifestyle. While nursing homes are always an option, aging in place has become a popular choice for many.

It allows people to remain in their homes while embracing their golden years. Here are five renovation tips for people looking to age in place. Help your parents make their home more accessible.

Determine Which Areas Need Additional Lighting

One of the first steps in making a home more age-friendly involves assessing and enhancing the lighting. Adequate lighting will help your parents avoid nasty falls and help them navigate every corner of the house.

Consider adding brighter, more energy-efficient lights in hallways, staircases, and key living areas. Installing motion-sensor lights can also provide convenience and safety, lighting up areas when your parents need them.

Make the Bathroom More Accessible

The bathroom presents numerous challenges for mobility and accessibility. Making this space more age-friendly can help your parents remain safe and independent. Installing walk-in showers with grab bars and non-slip flooring can mitigate the risk of falls. Consider a comfortable toilet height and wheelchair-accessible vanity. These changes will make your parents’ bathroom safer and more comfortable for everyday use.

Modify the Bedroom With a Friendlier Bed

Comfort and accessibility in the bedroom are essential for a good night’s sleep. Help your parents find a bed that’s easier to get in and out of. Adjustable beds can also offer improved comfort and mobility, making it easier to read, watch TV, or get up. Additionally, consider the placement of nightstands and lamps for ease of use and to avoid any potential hazards.

Widen the Doorways for Greater Mobility

Mobility aids, such as walkers or wheelchairs, require wider doorways. Widening doorways to at least 32 inches can significantly improve navigability and accessibility throughout the home. This renovation will allow your parents to experience improved mobility and help you move furniture into the home. Consider replacing their traditional swinging doors with sliding doors or pocket doors for increased ease of movement and space savings.

Improve Energy Efficiency and Temperature Control

As we age, maintaining a comfortable and consistent temperature in the home becomes more important. Upgrading the insulation inside your parents’ home can greatly enhance its energy efficiency and comfort. Spray foam insulation maintains temperature control, reduces drafts, and improves the overall energy efficiency of your home. However, you should learn the techniques for an efficient spray foam job before attempting any DIY insulation projects.

These renovation tips for people looking to age in place can significantly enhance comfort, safety, and independence. For example, updating the kitchen with enhanced lighting makes it easier for older adults to address dietary deficiencies and take the appropriate precautions.

Embrace these renovations and enjoy the peace of mind and comfort they provide your loved ones.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION