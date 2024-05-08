Octa’s research: external factors weigh on Bank Negara Malaysia

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) will meet on 8 – 9 May to decide on monetary policy. Octa’s experts expect the interest rate to remain at 3.00%. Read for more details.

Bank Negara Malaysia will likely keep the overnight policy interest rate stable at 3.00% at the next monetary policy meeting on 8 – 9 May.

Investors’ expectations for the tight U.S. monetary policy mainly influenced domestic financial markets.

According to the central bank’s report on Monetary and Financial Developments published on 30 April 2024, the Malaysian economy is stable. This is reflected in a moderate decline in inflation amid rising consumer activity and growth in business lending.

If the Monetary Policy Committee leaves the rate unchanged, the USDMYR might decline to 4.6500–4.7000 in the short term.

headline inflation remained stable at 1.8% in March (1.8% in February), while core inflation moderated to 1.7% (1.8% in February)



the Index of Wholesale and Retail Trade (IOWRT) increased by 3.9% in February 2024 (3.5% in January)



outstanding business loan growth has increased by 4.9% in March (4.8% in February)



the banking system remains well-capitalised, supporting economic growth.



