Significant Price Drop in Flour Offers Substantial Relief to Punjab Residents

LAHORE: In a significant development for Punjab, the Provincial Food Minister Bilal Yasin announced a major price reduction in flour bags, providing considerable economic relief to the citizens of the region. The price of a 10 kg flour bag has seen a reduction of Rs. 500 to Rs. 600, a historic decrement aimed at easing the financial burden on the public.

During a high-level meeting with the Punjab Food Department, Minister Yasin shared details of the new pricing structure across various divisions. In Lahore and Sargodha divisions, a 10 kg flour bag is now priced at Rs 800, while it sells for Rs 830 in the Faisalabad division.

Prices slightly vary in other divisions, with Sahiwal offering the bag at Rs 820, Gujrat at Rs 850, and DG Khan at Rs 860. The highest prices are observed in Bahawalpur at Rs 870 and in Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Multan divisions, where it reaches Rs 900.

Minister Bilal Yasin highlighted the positive impact of the price reduction, noting that the lower flour costs have also led to decreased prices of Roti and Naan, further benefiting the consumers. He emphasized that the administration is committed to ensuring that Roti and Naan are available at these reduced, notified prices throughout Punjab.

According to Minister Bilal Yasin, the Punjab government’s primary goal is to alleviate the hardships faced by the common man. He assured that the government is taking all necessary steps to guarantee the provision of affordable flour across the province. This initiative is part of a broader effort to manage the cost of living and enhance the quality of life for every resident in Punjab.

