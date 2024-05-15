Atria-City Dental Group Celebrates 30th Anniversary Alongside World Health Day With Special Dental Package To Increase Oral Health Awareness
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 May 2024 – Atria-City Dental Group, a multidisciplinary dental group practice in Singapore has been providing general and specialist dental care for families since 1994. In conjunction with its 30th year anniversary and this year’s World Oral Health Day theme, “A Happy Mouth is a Happy Body”, the practice is delighted to announce a dental package combining comprehensive Oral Health Screening and examination with an Orthopantomogram (OPG) (Full mouth X-ray), Oral Care Maintenance instruction and Orthodontic consultation (if necessary) at $90. This initiative, available from 11 to 31 May 2024, aims to promote oral health awareness and encourage individuals to achieve healthy, beautiful smiles.