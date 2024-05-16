Graphisoft Takes Center Stage as Title Sponsor at Singapore Archifest 2024, Showcasing Innovation and Leadership in Architecture

Singapore and regional Industry professionals can anticipate Graphisoft’s latest BIM product innovations, including BIMx on Apple Vision Pro, simplifying workflows and meeting local CORENET X, IDD, and IFC-SG requirements.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 May 2024 – Graphisoft, the leading Building Information Modeling (BIM) software solution developer for architecture and multidisciplinary design, proudly announces its role as the Title Sponsor of the Singapore AF Conference at Singapore Archifest, scheduled for May 15-17.