AOC empowers creators with the Graphic Pro U3 Series: an ultimate canvas for true colours

Accurate visuals thanks to Calman Ready; seamless workflows with USB-C
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 May 2024 – Display specialist AOC proudly announces a new line of monitors meticulously crafted for the unique needs of creative professionals. With exceptional colour accuracy, cutting-edge features, and a sleek, award-winning design, the AOC Graphic ProU3 Series is set to revolutionise the way photographers, visual artists, designers, editors, broadcasters, producers, and gaming industry professionals work. The Graphic Pro U3 line-up introduces three models: two 27″ (68.6 cm) displays, the Q27U3CV with QHD resolution, the U27U3CV with 4K UHD resolution, and the larger 31.5″ (80 cm) U32U3CV with 4K UHD resolution.