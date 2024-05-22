AOC empowers creators with the Graphic Pro U3 Series: an ultimate canvas for true colours

Published: May 22, 2024

Accurate visuals thanks to Calman Ready; seamless workflows with USB-C

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 May 2024 – Display specialist AOC proudly announces a new line of monitors meticulously crafted for the unique needs of creative professionals. With exceptional colour accuracy, cutting-edge features, and a sleek, award-winning design, the AOC Graphic Pro U3 Series is set to revolutionise the way photographers, visual artists, designers, editors, broadcasters, producers, and gaming industry professionals work. The Graphic Pro U3 line-up introduces three models: two 27″ (68.6 cm) displays, the Q27U3CV with QHD resolution, the U27U3CV with 4K UHD resolution, and the larger 31.5″ (80 cm) U32U3CV with 4K UHD resolution.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.