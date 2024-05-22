De Beers Group Reports on Progress Towards ‘Building Forever’ Sustainability Goals

2023 sustainability report communicates progress across key priority areas, focused on creating a positive impact in host countries and throughout the diamond value chain
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 May 2024 – De Beers Group recently announced the progress towards its ‘Building Forever’ sustainability goals, with key highlights including achieving a target to engage 5,000 women and girls in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) two years early, agreeing to establish a flagship Diamonds For Development Fund in Botswana, progressing key renewable energy projects in support of recently-validated science-based emission reduction targets, and scaling the development of Tracr, the pioneering diamond traceability platform.