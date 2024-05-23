Syngenta Group and The Nature Conservancy (TNC) extend collaboration

Strengthening of a unique NGO-corporation collaboration model that links conservation goals with economic potential and addresses societal issues like deforestation and land degradation.

BASEL, SWITZERLAND / ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA – EQS Newswire – 23 May 2024 – Syngenta Group, the leading global agriculture technology company, and The Nature Conservancy (TNC), a world-wide conservation organization with the mission to conserve the lands and waters on which all life depends, today renewed their successful collaboration that links conservation goals with economic potential and addresses societal issues like deforestation and land degradation. The two partners have been collaborating since 2009 and entered into a global collaboration in 2018.