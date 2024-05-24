AIRDROP2049, UXLINK’s Ecological Program, Draws Over 1 Million Users from 190 Countries in the First Season

Published: May 24, 2024

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 May 2024 – AIRDROP2049 successfully concluded its maiden season on May 23rd after a five-week run, attracting over 1 million users from 190 countries and regions, alongside the participation of more than 50 partners. Notably, over 60% of users engaged in the activity through social invitations, underscoring the project’s widespread appeal and virality.

