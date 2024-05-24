PolyU Study: Close to 90% of C-Section Babies Experience Illness Before the Age of 1 Scholars Recommend Continued Breastfeeding

Cesarbiotic Formula May Reduce the Number of Illness Incidences, Boosts Disease Resistance by Nearly Three-Fold
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 May 2024 – Two in five newborns in Hong Kong were delivered by C-section. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) study commissioned by Danone focuses on the long-term correlation between the eating habits of C-section babies and their growth needs. The study reveals that close to 90% of C-section babies have fallen ill before the age of one, and they fall ill more often. A comparison between C-section babies who consume different formulas for 12 months has shown that those who consume Cesarbiotic Formula reduced the number of times they fall sick, and boosted disease resistance by nearly three-fold.