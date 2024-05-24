VT Markets attends WIKIEXPO; Explores simplified trading through use of technology
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 May 2024 – Global CFDs broker VT Markets participated as a key exhibitor in the WIKIEXPO fintech expo held in Hong Kong on 17 May. Organized by WikiGlobal, the event brought together 300 exhibitors and over 3,000 elite professionals from the global financial industry to explore the integration of finance and information technology.
Fintech remains highlight of the event
Today, technology is ubiquitous. It has extended to every field, including finance. The expo explored how the financial industry can effectively integrate information technology to break down information barriers and promote collaboration, from regulatory compliance to digital asset security, and innovative partnerships.
Coming from all corners of the fintech, the event was rife with fresh perspectives and innovative concepts. As a tech pioneer and innovative broker, VT Markets naturally played a significant role at the event. Believing that technology remains the main driving force for the financial industry, the broker took the opportunity to showcase its groundbreaking trading tech, product solutions, and personalised services at the expo.
Using technology to create an intuitive and user-friendly platform
To further achieve its ideal of simple trading, VT Markets leverages top-notch technology to continually upgrade its platform, enabling account opening in three minutes, instant deposits, same-day withdrawal, and order execution times of less than 5 milliseconds. Insofar as the event was concerned, these features were a showstopper, earning high praise from traders for their superior efficiency.
Featured also was the platform’s proprietary mobile trading app that integrating smart trading, chart analysis, information access, and trading signals. The app features an intuitive user interface and user-friendly interaction functions, making it easy for even beginners to use.
The VT Markets app, perhaps a best-in-class representative of technological innovation, attracted many visitors at the expo, receiving nothing short of rave reviews for its powerful core features and excellent user experience.
