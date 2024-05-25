The 2024 Beijing Inbound Tourism Development Conference was held in Beijing
BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 May 2024 – The Beijing Inbound Tourism Development Conference commenced on Friday with the primary objective of fostering a platform for interaction and enhancing collaboration between Chinese and international travel agencies. Scheduled to run until Sunday, the conference features a diverse array of activities, including negotiations among travel enterprises, strategic partnership signings, cultural and tourism resource promotions, and site inspections.