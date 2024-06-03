DHL Express adds innovative feature on AI-powered platform to help businesses access new markets
- Newly added feature on online self-serve platform “My Global Trade Services” enables shippers to compare and analyze trade lanes
- The user-friendly interface helps customers obtain references regarding customs information on licenses and permits required for entry
- Companies can procure materials in a cost-efficient manner or gain access to new markets with a competitive advantage
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 June 2024 – DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, has further enhanced its AI-powered platform, “My Global Trade Services” (MyGTS), with a new “trade lane comparison” feature. This feature enables businesses of all sizes to find references to existing trade lane regulations and requirements between the exporting and importing country or territory. With this, companies planning a market expansion strategy can leverage the solution to make well-informed decisions to maximize efficiency and gain competitive advantage.