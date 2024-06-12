Inaugural Virtual Debate Competition on Bigo Live, Moderated by UKM

Published: June 12, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 June 2024 – BIGO Live, a Singapore-based global leader in social livestreaming platforms, co-hosted a six-day intellectual and educational debate among Malaysia’s youth with the Public Speaking Unit at the University Kebangsaan Malaysia (UPUUKM) and Mr. Ezly Marzuki, a UKM alumnus and current head coach of the UKM Malay Debate Team. This event expanded the app’s for-entertainment content and sought to elevate the Malay language in public speaking. The debates had thousands of viewers so the Bigo Live Malaysia team aims to host this event annually.

