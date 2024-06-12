Keelung City Government will organize a promotional event in Yeonnam-dong to showcase its beautiful landscapes to the Korean
KEELUNG, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 June 2024 – The Keelung City Government will be organizing a promotional event at SPACE B-E in Yeonnam-dong, South Korea, on June 15 and 16. They will showcase Keelung’s stunning mountain and sea landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and a variety of local foods to the Korean audience, inviting them to understand Asia’s best cruise home port and experience the maritime allure of this city nestled between mountains, sea and ports, experience the unique expansive city charm of Taiwan.