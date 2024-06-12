Outback Steakhouse Mobile APP Upgrade

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 June 2024 – Outback Steakhouse (“Outback”) celebrates its 25th anniversary in Hong Kong this year. An array of surprises will be launched in the coming months. To kick off the celebrations, Outback is launching an upgraded mobile APP available on both iOS and Android tomorrow (13 June). As a token of appreciation, all Outback members will receive a HK$50 discount coupon* and a reward of Aussie Cheese Fries with Bacon* upon the mobile APP update. From 13 June until 12 August, for those who register as an Outback VIP member for the first time will receive an extra reward of complimentary drink*.