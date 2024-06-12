Samsung Unveils New 2024 Odyssey OLED, Smart Monitor and ViewFinity Lineups in Singapore

Samsung’s Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD model) and Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SD model) gaming monitors now feature Samsung OLED Safeguard+ to prevent burn-in.

Samsung’s Smart Monitor M8 comes with an NQM AI processor that enables upscaling of content to nearly 4K, and background noise analysis to optimise user dialogue in the content through AI.

Samsung’s ViewFinity S8 (S80UD model) comes in 4k, delivering accurate colour representation along with intelligent features to alleviate eye strain during prolonged work periods.

[1] AI features available in G80SD, M80D only.





[2] Gaming Hub is available in limited countries, with app availability differing by country.





[3] AI upscaling works only when using the built-in Smart TV apps and Samsung Gaming Hub (PQ priority mode).





[4] Based on internal tests conducted by Samsung.





[5] Logo detection is active in AV mode only.





[6] UL’s verification validates the ‘OLED Glare Free’ claim by assessing the products against Unified Glare Rating (UGR) testing standard set by the International Commission on Illumination (CIE) and testing standard set by the International Organization for Standardization.





[7] IDC Q4 2023 Worldwide Quarterly Gaming Tracker





[8] AI upscaling works only when using the built-in Smart TV apps and Samsung Gaming Hub (PQ priority mode).





[9] Active Voice Amplifier Pro is only available in the built-in Smart TV apps.





[10] 360 Audio and head tracking support may vary depending on the application and content. Supported devices include the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro / 2 / Pro / Live and can be updated without notice.





[11] SlimFit Camera compatibility with Samsung DeX requires a USB-C connection to a Galaxy S23 or later, Fold 5, or Tab S9 with One UI 6.1.1 or above.





[12] Supported devices include Galaxy Watch 4 or later with Galaxy Mobile (One UI 4.1.1 and above) with latest software version. Devices must be logged into the same Samsung account. Place your watch and mobile device near your screen to use Workout Tracker.





[13] Samsung account required for Samsung TV Plus. Supported Samsung devices and channels may vary by region and are subject to change without prior notice. Additional settings may be required to use these functions. Ads may appear on Samsung TV Plus.





[14] Internet access is required.





[15] S60UD, S60D, S80UD, S80D only.





[16] The percentage of recycled material, which may vary by component, is calculated based on the total weight of the plastic used on the product (weight of recycled materials/total weight of plastic)

