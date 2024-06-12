Victory Securities Becomes The First Brokerage Firm to Offer Stablecoins In/Out Services

Investors are now available to Deposit and Withdraw USDT and USDC via the VictoryX App

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 June 2024 – Hong Kong’s leading virtual asset brokerage firm, Victory Securities, announced today that it now offers deposit and withdrawal services for stablecoins to qualified professional investors, eg. USDT and USDC, through its VictoryX App.Victory Securities has launched BTC and ETH in/out service earlier that allows retail investors to deposit and withdraw cryptocurrencies through VictoryX App to facilitate more variety of cryptocurrency trading. Stablecoins are tokens that are “pegged” to fiat currencies (such as the U.S. dollar) with relatively lower price volatility, making it being widely used for in the virtual asset space. Victory Securities’ stablecoins in/out service makes it easy for clients to facilitate trading. The “Convert” feature will also be introduced soon, enabling customers to simply click to transact, further expanding the brokerage’s services and enhancing user experience in the virtual asset space.“Investors can now trade a wide range of virtual asset from different exchanges via Victory Securities’ Platform, and with the newly launched stablecoins deposit and withdrawal services, we can provide them with more diversified investment choices,” said Kennix Chan, Executive Director of Victory Securities. The Stablecoins In/Out feature on Victory Securities’ Platform is currently available to qualified professional investors, which not only helps drive the development of Hong Kong’s virtual asset market but also brings more extensive investment channels for investors.With 50 years of history serving global clients, Victory Securities is the only participating dealer in Hong Kong for VA spot ETFs and is one the leading brokerages that support VA trading. The company was the first to be granted the relevant licenses for virtual asset business, including Type 1 Virtual Asset Trading, Type 4 -Virtual Asset Advisory Services and Type 9 Virtual Asset Management Services last year. It has been approved by SFC to provide virtual asset trading and advisory services to retail investors.Hashtag: #VictorySecurities #Web3 #Cryptocurrency #Finance #Stablecoin Wechat: 勝利策略

Victory Securities (stock code: 8540.HK), with over 50 years of history, is a comprehensive full- licensed securities firm licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission, with regulated activities under Type 1, Type 2, Type 4, Type 6, and Type 9. Investors can enjoy Victory Securities’ comprehensive financial services, including Hong Kong and global securities trading, first and second market securities financing, corporate financing (capital markets and bond capital markets), wealth management in various fields. In 2023, Victory Securities became the first and currently only licensed entity in Hong Kong to hold virtual asset trading, advisory, and asset management service licenses issued by the Securities and Futures Commission.

