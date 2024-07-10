‘Medlab Asia & Asia Health 2024’ Grand Opening Under Concept ‘International Healthcare Week’

Expected to generate value over 1.64 billion baht for medical laboratory and healthcare.

Grand Opening Ceremony

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 July 2024 –launched “Medlab Asia & Asia Health 2024,” the largest medical laboratory and medical device trade show and conference in Southeast Asia. Under the concept of International Healthcare Week, it focuses on presenting advancements and innovations in the medical industry, creating opportunities and business networks for entrepreneurs during challenging in the Thai and Asian healthcare industries, and enhancing knowledge for healthcare personnel., stated, “This year, Informa Markets has combined three major events in Southeast Asia: Medlab Asia, Asia Health, and CPHI Southeast Asia, under the concept of International Healthcare Week. This platform is the most important for global health experts to network, learn, and do business, focusing on innovative products and solutions related to medical laboratories, medical devices, health solutions, and the pharmaceutical industry value chain, including academic conferences, seminars, and meetings across all related sectors. This aligns with Thailand being ranked 6th out of 195 countries for health security, bolstering Thailand’s reputation as Asia’s medical hub.”as the organizer of Medlab Asia and Asia Health, said, “The medical laboratory and healthcare business in Thailand has significantly improved compared to 2023 due to increased demand for medical devices following the expansion of hospitals and healthcare facilities, the rise in the elderly population, and the public’s growing health awareness. These are key factors driving growth in Thailand’s medical device business. Additionally, government support for promoting the medical industry, the introduction of new technologies and innovations enhancing treatment efficiency, collaboration between public and private sectors in research and development, and increased investment in medical infrastructure, all drive the growth of the medical laboratory and medical device industry.”“Medlab Asia and Asia Health 2024 is the leading platform for the ASEAN medical laboratory and medical device industry, providing unparalleled opportunities for entrepreneurs, industry professionals, and medical personnel to network, connect businesses, share knowledge, and update on the latest medical advancements to enhance business opportunities in the industry and in Asia. This year, over 350 companies from 50 countries will exhibit. Over 10,000 attendees and business matches with potential industry buyers are expected, with an expect to generate value over 1.64 billion baht,” said Rungphech.Countries participating in showcasing medical products and technologies this year include Singapore, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Canada, Germany, Poland, Hungary, India, Italy, Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, the UAE, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Thailand, and more. Leading companies such as Dedalus, AGD, AL FAHIM Healthcare Solutions, Autobio, DBC, Healthium, Sekisui Veredus, Snibe, TOP, URIT, WonFo, YHLO, Beacon, DNA-Technology, FAPON, and OneCell Diagnostics will participate.Products highlight include thefor DNA/RNA targets analysis is an optimum choice for diagnostic laboratories with high throughput of routine tests, theis a self-sampling medical device used to collect secretions, various fluids and substances that are in the vaginal cavity and cervix for diagnostic laboratory testing, theis a next-generation wound dressing solution aimed at providing optimal wound management which is designed to cater to acute wounds, theoffers Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) across all Solid Tumors. It is a well-validated NGS test to extract therapy information from both tissues as well as blood samples with a Faster Turn Around Time of less than 15 daysis an AI assistant for healthcare providers. It predicts and notifies users of each patient’s risk of a set of acute clinical complications, by leveraging the mass of structured and free-text medical data available in each patient’s Electronic Health Record (EHR), and more.Besides showcasing medical products and technologies, Medlab Asia and Asia Health also hosts scientific academic conferences for professionals to enhance careers and expand knowledge in the ever-changing healthcare world. Renowned speakers from around the world will lead Medlab Asia conferences on topics such as laboratory management, clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, clinical microbiology, anatomic pathology, and hematology. Asia Health conferences will cover digital health, future medical practices, hospital management, medical device reimbursement and national health funds, patient safety, radiology, and sterile processing and infection control. Attendees will receive CME, CMTE, CPD, and CNEU continuing education credits. Additionally, there will be seminars for the medical device business sector on doing business in Asia, providing updates on business opportunities in Thailand and Asia for industry entrepreneurs and interested parties.Interested individuals can visit “Medlab Asia & Asia Health 2024,” showcasing medical laboratory, medical device, and international medical academic conferences, from today until July 12, 2024, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. Visitors can register at https://www.medlabasia.com/ Hashtag: #medlabasia #asiahealth

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Medlab Asia and Asia Health

As the ASEAN region’s leading medical laboratory and healthcare exhibition and congress, Medlab Asia and Asia Health play a crucial role in developing the value of medical laboratory and healthcare by transforming tomorrow’s diagnostics. They provide a platform for industry leaders, including manufacturers, dealers, and distributors, to share best practices, showcase innovations, and collaborate and network.

