Vantage Data Centers Opens First Taipei Facility

16MW data center will support hyperscale demand; company hosts grand opening ceremony to celebrate milestone

Photo 1: (Left) Chang San-Cheng, Mayor of Taoyuan, Taoyuan City Government, (Center) Raymond Tong, President, Vantage APAC, (Right) Emile M.P. Chang, Director-General, Department of Investment Promotion, Ministry of Economic Affairs



Photo 2: (Left) Michael Yang, Group Vice Chairman, Chairman of CTCI, Chang San-Cheng, Mayor of Taoyuan, Taoyuan City Government, Raymond Tong, President, Vantage APAC, Emile M.P. Chang, Director-General, Department of Investment Promotion, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Liang You-Wun, Director of Taipei, Bureau of Industrial Parks, Ministry of Economic Affairs

Chang San-Cheng, Mayor of Taoyuan, Taoyuan City Government

Emile M.P. Chang, Director-General, Department of Investment Promotion, Ministry of Economic Affairs

Liang You-Wun, Director of Taipei, Bureau of Industrial Parks, Ministry of Economic Affairs

Michael Yang, Group Vice Chairman, Chairman of CTCI

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 July 2024 – Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced the grand opening of its first Taipei data center ( TPE11 ). Located in the Taoyuan district of Taiwan, the 16MW facility can accommodate both cloud and high-density deployments, enabled with liquid cooling technology to support artificial intelligence (AI) and data-intensive applications.This milestone was celebrated with a grand opening ceremony today attended by industry leaders and several government officials, including:“Taipei is a fast-moving technology hub with booming demand for hyperscale data centers to power next generation applications, cloud transformation and AI adoption. We are excited to launch our flagship Taipei data center to fulfill surging customer demand and enable the region’s digitalization,” said Raymond Tong, president of Vantage’s APAC business. “We look forward to welcoming customers moving into TPE11 and supporting their growing businesses.”“Semiconductors and artificial intelligence industries are key components of President Lai’s ‘Five Trusted Industry Sectors,’ while data centers are the backbone infrastructure for AI development. Taiwan, with its globally recognized semiconductor supply chain and pool of AI talent, is definitely an ideal hub for AI development,” said Emile M.P. Chang, director-general, department of investment promotion, ministry of economic affairs. “The inauguration of Vantage’s TPE11 data center truly shows the international community’s recognition of Taiwan’s strides in AI and high-tech industry. I am confident that Vantage will leverage Taiwan’s technology advantages and continue to advance in the field of data centers.”Located on two acres (one hectare), TPE11 is a five-story facility built in alignment with the local government’s focus on sustainable energy sources. The modern data center features an industry-leading power usage effectiveness (PUE) and low water usage effectiveness (WUE). TPE11 will be powered by Taiwan Power Company (Taipower), the local utility provider which is actively developing renewable energy and is committed to introducing low carbon, clean energy.To learn more about Vantage’s growing presence across APAC, please visit https://vantage-dc.com/data-center-locations/apac/ Hashtag: #VantageDataCenters

