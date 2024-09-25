Immerse in Transformation — Hong Kong Visual Arts Centre, October 9-14, 2024

Unveiling Humanity: A Journey Through Avidyā’s Art

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 September 2024 – Prepare to be captivated by the art of Avidyā, a rising star whose work explores the profound depths of human experience. Avidyā’s unique ability to navigate the complexities of suffering, love, and innocence has garnered them a global audience and a reputation for creating transformative art experiences.The Oneness Gallery, an independent online gallery launched in 2023 and dedicated to showcasing such art, is proud to represent Avidyā. -Nicole Fung, the gallery’s curator, has witnessed the profound impact of Avidyā’s work on viewers worldwide. “Avidyā’s art resonates deeply,” Fung remarks.Avidyā’s artistry unfolds across three distinct levels: suffering, love and light, and innocent enchantment. Each level serves as a guide, inviting viewers on a profound emotional and spiritual exploration. Through their art, Avidyā delves into the complexities of human existence, weaving a tapestry that connects the depths of suffering with the heights of love.The artist’s unique perspective, informed by their earthly experiences, manifests in works that bridge these seemingly disparate realities. This philosophy of interconnectedness, the very essence of “oneness,” lies at the core of both the gallery’s mission and Avidyā’s creations. Their art invites viewers to contemplate their own place within the grand narrative of humanity, fostering a sense of solace and a shared journey.The Oneness Gallery’s mission is to promote the concept of “oneness” through various art forms, a philosophy that is central to Avidyā’s work. Avidyā’s creations serve to illuminate the interconnectedness of all human experiences, inviting viewers to find solace in the shared journey of humanity and to reflect on their own place within it.In July 2024, The Oneness Gallery ventured beyond the digital realm with a successful exhibition titled “Avidyā? Vidyā?” at the RWS Gallery in London. This exhibition showcased three captivating themes from Avidyā’s collection: “Dark,” “Light,” and “Innocence,” offering visitors a profound exploration of life’s diverse facets.This event marked a significant milestone for both The Oneness Gallery and Avidyā, bringing the transformative power of their art from the virtual world into a physical space. It further underscores the gallery’s commitment to engaging with audiences on both online and offline platforms.The Oneness Gallery remains dedicated to sharing transformative art experiences with a global audience. The upcoming exhibition includes the Hong Kong Visual Arts Centre (October 9th to 14th, 2024). With its unwavering focus on “oneness” and its innovative online platform, The Oneness Gallery is poised to be a leading force in shaping the future of the art world.Avidyā’s art offers a path to healing and awakening, highlighting that suffering and love are but two sides of the same coin. The artist’s work embodies the concept of “oneness” by exploring themes that resonate with people from all walks of life.As Avidyā’s star continues to rise and The Oneness Gallery welcomes new artists to its platform, both their reach and impact are sure to grow. The gallery invites viewers to embark on a journey of self-discovery and connection through art, embracing the unifying power that exists within humanity.To Find out more about the creative process of the talented artist Avidyā, here’s the link! https://aestheticamagazine.com/transformative-connections/ Oct 9 (6:30 pm – 8:30 pm) by invitationOct 10 – 13 (10:00 am – 9:00 pm)Oct 14 (10:00 am – 4:00 pm)Address: Hong Kong Visual Art Centre, 5/F, Exhibition Hall, 7A Kennedy Road, Central, Hong KongHashtag: #theonenessgallery #artistavidya #soloexhibition #hongkongartexhibition #expressionism #expressionist #transformative #oneness #gamechanger #humanity #cleanwater #globalcitizen #artreview

About The Oneness Gallery

The Oneness Gallery is an independent online platform dedicated to sharing the concept of “oneness” through diverse artistic expressions.



