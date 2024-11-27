Gorilla Technology Shortlisted for a Groundbreaking Smart Education Project in Southeast Asia

London, United Kingdom – Newsfile Corp. – November 27, 2024 – Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) (“Gorilla” or the “Company”), is proud to have been shortlisted for a landmark smart education and digital infrastructure project with an anticipated value of over $400 million for an initial five-year phase, subject to finalizing terms and definitive documentation. This initiative, based in a major investment-grade city in Southeast Asia, marks the beginning of a multi-phase programme, with additional projects that could exceed $2.5 billion in spending over a 15-year period.The first five-year phase will revolutionise educational ecosystems, integrating cutting-edge digital platforms, advanced AI capabilities and next-generation connectivity to enhance learning experiences and operational efficiency across the region.Jay Chandan, Chairman and CEO of Gorilla Technology Group, stated, “This opportunity represents a monumental step forward in our mission to enable large-scale, impactful change through technology. By leveraging our unique combined expertise in AI, cybersecurity and digital transformation, we are committed to shaping the future of education and infrastructure in one of the most dynamic regions in the world.”Dr. Rajesh Natarajan, Chief Technology Officer of Gorilla Technology, added, “Our focus is on delivering a smart, secure and scalable platform that redefines how smart educational systems operate in the digital age. This project will showcase the full potential of our AI and IoT technologies, creating a transformative impact on the lives of students, educators and communities.”This milestone underscores Gorilla Technology’s growing influence in Southeast Asia and its commitment to fostering innovation and digital equity. The company is actively engaging with the project leadership to finalise terms and progress towards execution in the coming months.Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “might” and “continues,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our beliefs about our ability to execute definitive agreements related to this smart education project, attract the attention of customers and win additional projects, along with those other risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 15, 2024 and those that are included in any of Gorilla’s future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.Dave GentryRedChip Companies, Inc.1-407-644-4256

