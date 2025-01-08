Divineway Fengshui Announces the Launch of Master Louis Cheung’s Book on Taoist Divine Magic
Offline Book Launch Event
Date: 12 January 2025 (Sunday)
Time: 3pm to 6pm
Venue: Divineway Fengshui Gallery, 374 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427619
Online Book Launch Webinar
Date: 19 January 2025 (Sunday)
Time: 2pm to 3:30pm
Platform: Facebook (Details to be announced)
About the Book
An Introduction to Divine Magic explores Liu Ren Divine Magic, a Taoist tradition. The book provides a detailed overview of its principles and practices, presenting them in a manner accessible to a wide audience. Key features include:
- A comprehensive explanation of Divine Magic and its role in achieving balance and harmony.
- Practical guidance for integrating these principles into daily life.
- Clarifications on common misconceptions related to Taoist rituals.
The book is available at Divineway Fengshui Gallery and will be distributed through major bookshops and online platforms, priced at S$27.00 (excluding GST). It can also be purchased at Kinokuniya, Popular, and Amazon.
About Divineway Fengshui
Founded in 2004 by Master Louis Cheung, Divineway Fengshui provides services rooted in traditional Chinese and Taoist principles, including Bazi readings, Feng Shui audits, and Taoist rituals. The organisation emphasises the importance of understanding ancient practices while adapting them to contemporary contexts.
Divineway Fengshui has gradually expanded its offerings to cater to a wider range of needs, aiming to make these traditional methods relevant and practical in today’s world. The focus remains on supporting individuals and families in creating harmonious and balanced environments.
Quotes
“Through this book, I aim to provide an introduction to Divine Magic and its relevance to personal and spiritual growth” says Master Louis Cheung. “It reflects my engagement with Taoist traditions and their application to everyday life”.
Master Louis Cheung explores Liu Ren Divine Magic with a focus on clarity and accessibility. His work offers readers an opportunity to deepen their understanding of this ancient art within a modern framework.