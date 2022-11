MOSTown x Garden to Present Hong Kong First–ever “MOST-Fun Christmas City”

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 November 2022 –Christmas is coming with full of anticipation. This Christmas, Ma On Shan MOSTown is specially cooperating with the well-known local bakery brand “Garden” to present Hong Kong First –ever “” to create the most unforgettable festive memories for your family with love! From 19November, 2022 to 2January, 2023, there will be different Garden classic products features in the venue, including HK tallestand giant. The Life Bread Truck is transformed into a, where hundreds of classic packaging, promotional materials, production tools, boutiques, and other historical items of Garden from different eras are exhibited. These products witness the changes of baking history in different eras, which will definitely bring you a lot of interesting memories. There will also be special themed interactive games, such as a Christmas treasure hunt with Christmas-themed shopping and dining privileges, an eco-friendly Christmas wreath DIY workshop, and gift redemption exclusively for H.COINS members. By the classic photo-taking booth, exhibition hall, fun games, and rich privileges, this Christmas, MOSTown sincerely invites you to enjoy and share the most fun holiday time!