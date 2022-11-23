MOSTown x Garden to Present Hong Kong First–ever “MOST-Fun Christmas City”
First Giant 4.5m Height Chocolate Finger Christmas Tree
Life Bread Time Shuttle Exhibition Hall & Spring Onion PopPan Game
Over 100 exhibits to witnessing the historical change of HK bakery industry
H．COINS members enjoy exclusive activities
Garden Christmas Wreath Recycling Workshop
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 November 2022 – Christmas is coming with full of anticipation. This Christmas, Ma On Shan MOSTown is specially cooperating with the well-known local bakery brand “Garden” to present Hong Kong First –ever “MOST-Fun Christmas City” to create the most unforgettable festive memories for your family with love! From 19th November, 2022 to 2nd January, 2023, there will be different Garden classic products features in the venue, including HK tallest 4.5m “Chocolate Finger Christmas Tree”, 3m high “Life Bread Truck” and giant “Spring Onion Pop Pan“. The Life Bread Truck is transformed into a Garden Time Shuttle Exhibition Hall, where hundreds of classic packaging, promotional materials, production tools, boutiques, and other historical items of Garden from different eras are exhibited. These products witness the changes of baking history in different eras, which will definitely bring you a lot of interesting memories. There will also be special themed interactive games, such as a Christmas treasure hunt with Christmas-themed shopping and dining privileges, an eco-friendly Christmas wreath DIY workshop, and gift redemption exclusively for H．COINS members. By the classic photo-taking booth, exhibition hall, fun games, and rich privileges, this Christmas, MOSTown sincerely invites you to enjoy and share the most fun holiday time!
Life Bread Time Shuttle Exhibition Hall & Spring Onion PopPan Game
Over 100 exhibits to witnessing the historical change of HK bakery industry
H．COINS members enjoy exclusive activities
Garden Christmas Wreath Recycling Workshop
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 November 2022 – Christmas is coming with full of anticipation. This Christmas, Ma On Shan MOSTown is specially cooperating with the well-known local bakery brand “Garden” to present Hong Kong First –ever “MOST-Fun Christmas City” to create the most unforgettable festive memories for your family with love! From 19th November, 2022 to 2nd January, 2023, there will be different Garden classic products features in the venue, including HK tallest 4.5m “Chocolate Finger Christmas Tree”, 3m high “Life Bread Truck” and giant “Spring Onion Pop Pan“. The Life Bread Truck is transformed into a Garden Time Shuttle Exhibition Hall, where hundreds of classic packaging, promotional materials, production tools, boutiques, and other historical items of Garden from different eras are exhibited. These products witness the changes of baking history in different eras, which will definitely bring you a lot of interesting memories. There will also be special themed interactive games, such as a Christmas treasure hunt with Christmas-themed shopping and dining privileges, an eco-friendly Christmas wreath DIY workshop, and gift redemption exclusively for H．COINS members. By the classic photo-taking booth, exhibition hall, fun games, and rich privileges, this Christmas, MOSTown sincerely invites you to enjoy and share the most fun holiday time!