WeLab Bank, HSBC and Hang Seng Bank named three top-ranking corporations

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 November 2022 – The Corporate Innovation Index (CII) Awards Presentation Ceremony and Forum 2022 was held today at Cheng Yu Tung Building in the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) to honour the top-ranked innovative corporations and SMEs in 2022.