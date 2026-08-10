Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Joins the Billion-Dollar Club – and China Is Next

LOS ANGELES: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has crossed $1 billion in global ticket sales after three weeks in cinemas marked by heavy advance bookings and packed houses worldwide.



Released on 17 July, the film has taken $429.65 million in the United States and $578.8 million internationally. It is Nolan’s first title to pass the billion-dollar threshold since The Dark Knight Rises in 2012, which finished its run on $1.08 billion. Imax screens — the format the film was shot for — account for $257 million of the total, and the film is expected to become the highest-grossing release ever on Imax.



With the film still playing, it is also expected to overtake The Dark Knight Rises to become Nolan’s biggest earner. His previous feature, Oppenheimer, finished on $975 million. A China release, across nearly 800 Imax screens and thousands of standard cinemas, is set to add substantially to the tally.



The Odyssey is the fifth film of 2026 to clear a billion dollars, after Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Toy Story 5, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Michael — the last of which overtook *Oppenheimer* to become the highest-grossing biopic ever made. That makes 2026 the strongest year for billion-dollar releases since the pandemic; the all-time record remains 2019, with nine.